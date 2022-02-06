National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

NBHC stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. National Bank has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.97.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $222,509.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,091 shares of company stock valued at $909,904 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,615,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 19.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after purchasing an additional 226,411 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,492,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 35.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 137,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1,364.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 123,375 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

