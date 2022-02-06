National Bank Financial Weighs in on New Gold Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$226.40 million for the quarter.

NGD has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark increased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. raised their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.41.

NGD stock opened at C$2.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.29 and a 52-week high of C$2.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.90.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.