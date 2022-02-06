National Bank Financial Weighs in on Barrick Gold Corp’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.16.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,689,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,169,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,223,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378,713 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 55,480,311 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,001,419,000 after purchasing an additional 294,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,313,601 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,081,845,000 after purchasing an additional 463,660 shares in the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

