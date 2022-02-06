National Bank Financial Raises Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to C$35.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRMRF. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Paramount Resources stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 3.50. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $21.89.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.18 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 1.69%.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

