National Bank Financial Lowers K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target to C$11.50

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on K92 Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KNTNF opened at $5.19 on Friday. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.