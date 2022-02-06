National Bank Financial Lowers CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
CESDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities cut CES Energy Solutions to a buy rating and set a C$2.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.07.
Shares of OTCMKTS CESDF opened at $1.90 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CES Energy Solutions (CESDF)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.