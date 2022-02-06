National Bank Financial Lowers CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CESDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities cut CES Energy Solutions to a buy rating and set a C$2.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.07.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CESDF opened at $1.90 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.