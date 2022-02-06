Nabors Industries (NBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Nabors Industries to post earnings of ($10.99) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NBR opened at $118.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $65.58 and a one year high of $133.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.30.
Several research firms have weighed in on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.
About Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.
