Nabors Industries (NBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Nabors Industries to post earnings of ($10.99) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NBR opened at $118.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $65.58 and a one year high of $133.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth $270,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 67.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

