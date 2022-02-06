MyWish (WISH) Price Hits $0.0755 on Exchanges

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. One MyWish coin can now be bought for about $0.0755 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a market capitalization of $721,010.10 and approximately $58.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MyWish has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00042247 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00109821 BTC.

MyWish Coin Profile

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

