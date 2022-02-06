Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $556.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to report sales of $556.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $497.50 million to $641.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $953.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COOP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

COOP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,636. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.83. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $45.27.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

