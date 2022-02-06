Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.50

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as low as C$5.49. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 2,850 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87. The firm has a market cap of C$58.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.50.
About Mosaic Capital (CVE:M)
