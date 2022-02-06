Morgan Stanley Cuts Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target to $45.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59. Sonos has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonos will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

