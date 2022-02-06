Model N (NYSE:MODN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.25 million, a PE ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52. Model N has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Model N will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $65,096.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $111,903.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,215 shares of company stock valued at $806,837 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after buying an additional 1,067,495 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 19.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,812,000 after purchasing an additional 503,792 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 24.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,866,000 after purchasing an additional 444,972 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Model N during the third quarter worth approximately $13,635,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 951.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 275,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

