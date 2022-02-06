Mizuho Lowers Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $235.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.72% from the stock’s current price.

HON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $191.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $188.03 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.62.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 949,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $198,035,000 after purchasing an additional 26,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

