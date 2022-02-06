MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. MiX Telematics reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

MIXT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,611. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $299.37 million, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 11.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,434,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,387,000 after purchasing an additional 241,260 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,406,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 381,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

