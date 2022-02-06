Mithril Price Up 19.1% This Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, Mithril has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $40.59 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012056 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.31 or 0.00309899 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000441 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

