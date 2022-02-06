Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Achieves Market Cap of $38.83 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $38.83 million and approximately $9,378.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for $34.55 or 0.00082986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00051186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.07 or 0.07187104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00055233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,626.85 or 0.99989720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00052934 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

