Minter Network (BIP) Market Cap Hits $15.00 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Minter Network has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. Minter Network has a market cap of $15.00 million and approximately $5,748.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00129827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00050716 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00181499 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00031608 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,963.11 or 0.07165421 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000520 BTC.

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,419,636,688 coins and its circulating supply is 5,214,427,121 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars.

