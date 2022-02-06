Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires New Position in International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in International Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $447,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $784,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in International Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in International Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $8,241,000.

NASDAQ:IMAQU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.21. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200. International Media Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.43.

