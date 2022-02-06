Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires New Position in Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $665,000.

NASDAQ BNIXU remained flat at $$10.50 during trading on Friday. 311,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,570. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50. Bannix Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

