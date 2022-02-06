Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stake Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,507 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth $44,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth $34,000. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of MNMD stock opened at 1.12 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of 0.79 and a fifty-two week high of 5.77. The company has a market cap of $467.39 million and a PE ratio of -5.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 2.18.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.03 by -0.03. Analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

