MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.08). MiMedx Group reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.
On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MiMedx Group.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.
NASDAQ MDXG opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.96. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19.
MiMedx Group Company Profile
MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.
