MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.08). MiMedx Group reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MiMedx Group.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,845,000 after buying an additional 181,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,425,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,361,000 after purchasing an additional 303,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 4,717.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,381,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 877,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,275,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 105,089 shares in the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.96. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

