Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Raised to $87.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.28.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.51. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $211,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Microchip Technology by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,985,000 after purchasing an additional 342,342 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 112,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

