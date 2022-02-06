Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Microchip Technology updated its Q4 guidance to $1.22-1.28 EPS.

MCHP opened at $73.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.51. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.28.

In other news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.