MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Position Lessened by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of MGP opened at $38.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.11.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 155.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGP. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.