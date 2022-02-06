Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $365.00 at MKM Partners

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut shares of Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $345.53.

NASDAQ FB opened at $237.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $659.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.30. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $230.11 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total transaction of $26,367,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

