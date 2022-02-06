Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.9% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $7,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $237.09 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.11 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

