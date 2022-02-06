Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 4.64%.

NASDAQ MLAB traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $268.61. 23,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $308.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.23. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.84 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

In related news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total value of $90,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total value of $327,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,227 shares of company stock worth $4,171,321 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

