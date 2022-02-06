Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will announce $2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.39. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $11.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 4.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MLAB. StockNews.com cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet cut Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.02, for a total transaction of $1,599,239.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.12, for a total value of $317,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,227 shares of company stock worth $4,171,321. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

MLAB stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,011. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.23. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.84 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.76%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.