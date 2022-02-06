Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.65.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $307.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.49.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 348,653.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Arvin Yang sold 5,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $37,638.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $28,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,250 shares of company stock worth $77,439 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,073,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 169,882 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 150.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 21,808 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 2,771.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 69,280 shares during the period.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.