Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.94 Million

Analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will announce $269.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $267.23 million to $271.93 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $258.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $540,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,676 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,510,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $156,422,000 after acquiring an additional 117,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,451,000 after acquiring an additional 88,635 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,340,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,866,000 after purchasing an additional 462,477 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

