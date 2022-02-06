Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Stock Price Up 8.5% Following Strong Earnings

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)’s share price rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20. Approximately 1,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 613,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,481,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

