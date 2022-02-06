Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Stock Price Up 8.5% Following Strong Earnings

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)’s share price rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20. Approximately 1,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 613,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.
The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76.
Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIVO)
Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.
