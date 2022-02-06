Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Posts Earnings Results

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Shares of VIVO stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.41. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $30.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meridian Bioscience stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

