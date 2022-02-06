Meme (MEME) Price Tops $409.51 on Exchanges

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last week, Meme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can now be bought for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.94 or 0.00250619 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00013691 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006900 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001098 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00017901 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002365 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

