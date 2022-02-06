Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Takes Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 528.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on UHS. Mizuho cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $129.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

