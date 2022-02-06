Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 1,650 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,277 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $82,373,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 34.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 173.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,474,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $331,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,189 shares of company stock worth $3,602,350. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $26.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of -73.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.64. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.20.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

