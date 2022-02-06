Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $332,000 Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 18.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1,013.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.29.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $93.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 83.44%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.