Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $175.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $153.56 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.59.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRC. Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.14.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

