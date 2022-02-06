Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,684,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,041,000 after buying an additional 557,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,624,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,901,000 after buying an additional 371,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,064,000 after buying an additional 1,276,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,578,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,915,000 after buying an additional 257,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,140,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,101,000 after buying an additional 143,124 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRE. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.91.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

