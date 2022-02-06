Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 265 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 33.5% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 225.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 86.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 78.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $213.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.45. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $183.10 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

