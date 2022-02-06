Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “
Separately, TheStreet raised Medallion Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Medallion Financial
Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.
