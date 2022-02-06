Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Medallion Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of MFIN opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

