McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Lifted to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MCK has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $281.42.

McKesson stock opened at $265.56 on Wednesday. McKesson has a twelve month low of $169.34 and a twelve month high of $271.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,830 shares of company stock valued at $10,804,085. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

