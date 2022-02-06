McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,345 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,858,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 23,070.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 141,651 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 399,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $92,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 12.2% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.06. 1,989,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,824. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

