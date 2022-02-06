Matthew Alan Walker Buys 1,500,000 Shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) Stock

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) Director Matthew Alan Walker bought 1,500,000 shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $10.12.

Get Environmental Impact Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 196,489 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,188,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,327,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.