Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.72

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.72 and last traded at $47.51, with a volume of 25053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.