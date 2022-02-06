Master Contract Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $34,354.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $542,203.58 and $34,354.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.07 or 0.07233918 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00071329 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

