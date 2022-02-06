Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 623 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBP. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the second quarter worth $224,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter.

PBP stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27.

