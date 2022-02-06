Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Makes New $41,000 Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $765,000. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 292.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $260.31 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $223.18 and a 52-week high of $280.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.74 and a 200-day moving average of $266.82.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

