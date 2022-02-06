Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 84.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $278,749,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 58.4% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in American Electric Power by 94.7% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $546,084 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEP opened at $89.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.59 and a 200 day moving average of $86.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

