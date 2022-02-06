Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 494 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in PPL were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of PPL by 51.8% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 122,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 41,701 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 40.1% during the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 18.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL opened at $29.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is -97.08%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

