Masari Price Hits $0.0212 on Exchanges (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Masari has a total market capitalization of $340,082.72 and $113.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Masari coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Masari has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,557.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.61 or 0.07258882 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.11 or 0.00293831 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $324.07 or 0.00779812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011402 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010963 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00070691 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.06 or 0.00409214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.83 or 0.00235404 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

